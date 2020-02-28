Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Amit Shah is on a two day visit to Odisha. He arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar today.

Shah is slated to chair the Eastern Zonal Council Meeting, comprising the States of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand in Bhubaneswar today.

The Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, and Hemant Soren will also participate in the meeting.

Discussions will be held on a number of topics such as, power transmission, cattle smuggling across country borders, coals mines, rail projects, investigation of heinous offences, petroleum projects, sharing pattern of revenues, telecom and banking infrastructure, etc.