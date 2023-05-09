Two nursing homes in Cuttack sealed over irregularities

Advertisement

Cuttack: As many as two nursing homes were sealed by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in Jagatpur area of Cuttack City over different irregularities on Tuesday.

A joint team of health department and CMC enforcement conducted a raid on Ultra Hospital and Diagnostic Centre and Trimurti Health Care.

In course of the raid, the joint team found different irregularities including trade licence, users’ fee, holding tax parking and NOC for fire.

Apart from imposing a fine of Rs 70,000, the city civic body directed the nursing homes to vacate the health centres within 24 hours.

Meanwhile CMC deputy commissioner informed that such raid will be conducted on some nursing homes and stern action will be taken against them if found violating any norms set by the State government and city civic body.

It is to be noted here that on April 1, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had sealed JM Care Hospital near Nayabazar on the allegations of irregularities in treatment under BSKY scheme.

The CMC health wing along with the Madhupatna police conducted a raid at the private nursing home near Nayabazar Gosala in Cuttack and found some irregularities in treatment under the government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojans (BSKY) scheme. Later,the CMC officials, along with CDA enforcement and Madhupatna sealed the private nursing home.

The matter of BSKY scheme irregularity came to light when a complaint of death due to medical negligence was filed against private hospital JM Care Hospital at Nayabazar.