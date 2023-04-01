Odisha BSKY health card Fraud: JM Care hospital sealed

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) sealed JM Care Hospital near Nayabazar in Cuttack on the allegations of irregularities in treatment under BSKY scheme.

According to reports, the CMC health wing along with the Madhupatna police conducted a raid at the private nursing home near Nayabazar Gosala in Cuttack and found some irregularities in treatment under the government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojans (BSKY) scheme.

Later,the CMC officials, along with CDA enforcement and Madhupatna sealed the private nursing home.

The case came to light when a complaint of death due to medical negligence was filed against private hospital JM Care Hospital at Nayabazar.