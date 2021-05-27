Two IRS officers from Odisha appointed as CBDT members

Bhubaneswar: Two Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officers from Odisha have been appointed as the members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), reads a letter issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department.

Two IRS officers from Odisha, Shri JB Mohapatra and Ms Anuja Sarangi were appointed as the members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes. As per the letter, 3 officials were appointed out of which two are from Odisha. Ms Anu J Singh was also appointed.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the following officers as Members, CBDT”, said the letter.

