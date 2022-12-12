Two injured in group clash in Cuttack, several vehicles damaged

Cuttack: At least two persons were injured and several vehicles were damaged following a group clash in Cuttack’s Rajabagicha Labour Colony this evening.

Some people in two groups reportedly reached the Labour Colony in Rajabagicha and all of a sudden started beating up each other. They also damaged each other’s bikes and scooty. At least two persons were injured following their fight.

While the exact reason behind their group clash is yet to be known, it is suspected that they might have fought due to some past enmity.

The persons involved in the group fight fled the spot before a team of cops from the local police station reached there. Police reportedly started an investigation into the matter. They are questioning some local people to identify the members of both the groups.