Twin City Covid Update: 76 new covid positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack reports 18 cases

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported 76 new covid positive cases as on December 17. On the other hand, Cuttack city (CMC area) has reported 18 positive cases today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 76 positive cases detected today, 18 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 58. The positive cases linked with earlier positive cases are 18.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 22,718 while the total recovered cases are 1, 20,574. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1093. Active cases in the city are 1030.

As reported on Friday by CMC, out of the 18 new cases reported, 2 cases are of institutional quarantine. The total cases from home quarantine are 11. The local contact cases recorded today in the city is 5.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 45,323 while the recovered cases are 44,717. The active cases today are 515.

In the last 24 hours, Cuttack city has reported 6 recovered cases while in Bhubaneswar 95 recovered cases were registered.

A total of 154 Covid-19 positive cases including 26 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,52,472 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

Among the 154 positives, 91 are quarantine cases and 63 are local contacts