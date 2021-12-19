Twin City Covid Update: 103 new positive cases in Bhubaneswar and 13 in Cuttack detected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 103 new covid-19 positive cases were detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area while 13 cases have been detected in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 103 positive cases detected today, 28 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 74.

The total positive cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 122876 while the total recovered cases rose to 120760 with the recovery of 92 COVID patients. The total number of death cases recorded in the BMC area so far is 1094.

Including today’s 103 positive cases, the BMC has 1001 active cases.

On the other hand, out of the total 13 cases registered in CMC area, 6 case is from institutional quarantine, 6 cases are from home quarantine and 1 is local contact case.

The total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city now rose to 45345, recovered cases are 44726 (including today’s 1 case) and active cases now are 528.