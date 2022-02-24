Twin City Covid Positive Cases: 35 New cases reported in Bhubaneswar, 6 cases in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha has registered 35 new Covid-19 cases on February 24. On the other hand, Cuttack city (CMC area) recorded 6 covid-19 positive cases today.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the total 35 positive cases registered today, 8 cases are quarantine cases while 27 cases are local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,56,193. The recovered cases are 1,54,417. The total number of deceased cases is 1183. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 572.

In the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC area) 6 new Covid-19 cases were registered. While no case was registered from Institutional quarantine, 1 case was home quarantine case. As many as 5 local contact cases were recorded today.

The total cases in CMC are 55,995 while the recovered cases are 55,489. Active cases today are 77 while the deaths are 429.

The recovered cases in BMC and CMC today are 52 and 26 respectively.

Odisha on Thursday reported 339 fresh cases of Covid including 69 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Among the 339 positives, 199 cases are in quarantine and 149 are local contacts.