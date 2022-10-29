Truck loses control, hits barricade in Cuttack, driver critical

Cuttack: A cargo laden truck reportedly loses its balance and hits a barricade, resulting in giving critical injuries to the truck driver.

The incident took place in Cuttack-Madhupatna overbridge here in Odisha this afternoon.

The identity of the critically injured driver is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the truck was moving through the over-bridge. Due to some unknown reasons the driver lost control of his steering wheel. As a result the truck lost its balance and hit the barricade on the over-bridge. Besides, the driver of the truck received critical injuries from the accident.

After the accident, the local people present on the road rescued the driver and immediately sent him to the nearby hospital for treatment.

After being notified about the accident, the police immediately reached the spot, seized the truck and regulated the traffic, as vehicles got stranded on the over-bridge following the accident.

In the meantime, the police has initiated an investigation to find out under what circumstances the driver lost its balance, which resulted in the accident.

It is to be noted that on October 18, a moving truck suddenly caught fire near Palasuni area of the capital city in Odisha. However, the truck driver and helper left the truck on time and reported safe.