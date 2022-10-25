Aged man dies after being hit by truck in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic road mishap, an elderly man has been killed as a truck hit him while he was moving on road in Jahala area under Beruda panchayat under Jajpur police station limits here in Odisha this morning .

The deceased has been identified as Bipin Behera Nayak, and he was a retired government servant, said sources.

According to reports, Bipin was riding his cycle and was moving towards the village. Suddenly a speeding truck approached and hit him.

As a result, Bipin died on the spot following the accident. Soon the local people who were present at the location informed the Sadar police regarding the accident.

Soon, the police reached the spot, seized the truck and Bipin’s body and initiated a probe into the matter.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village premises following the unfortunate demise of Bipin in the accident.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident of a road mishap on October 16, as many as two women were killed as a truck mowed their vehicle in Jajpur district of Odisha . The accident took place near Chhatia on the National Highway number 16.