Bolangir: Police on Saturday seized 10,000 bottles of cough syrup from a truck at Tureikela near Kantabanji in Bolangir district.

On basis of reliable information, the Bolangir police intercepted the truck which was engaged in transportation at Tureikala. After checking the truck, the police found 10,000 bottles cough syrup and later seized them.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the source of supply of these cough syrups.