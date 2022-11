Kantabanji: A man has died in a truck accident in Kantabanji of Balangir district in Odisha on Tuesday said reliable reports.

According to reports, the truck was coming from Muribahal to Bangomunda and collided near Jayapali village.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadev Majhi of Jadpali village in Bolangir.

The villagers have staged a road blockade and have demanded compensation.

The police have reached the spot and are trying to placate the mob.