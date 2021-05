Bhubaneswar: Odisha has become an oxygen hub, it has already provided medical oxygen to eight states across India. 3964 metric tons (MT) of oxygen have already been sent in 214 tankers.

The oxygen has been sent to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

As many as 82 tankers from Rourkela, 60 tankers from Jajpur, 46 tankers from Dhenkanal and 26 tankers from Angul have already been sent.

All of this Oxygen is being transported through the specially created Green Corridor. The Odisha police is sending special escort teams along with the oxygen tankers.