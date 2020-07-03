Bhubaneswar: Transgenders of Odisha will now get Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY), informed Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Ashok Panda on Friday.

While speaking to the reporters, Panda said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard.

The minister, however, informed that the transgenders need to visit the official website of MBPY and apply for social welfare scheme.

The eligible transgenders will get pension ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 900 in accordance with their age group.

The Minister informed that around 6000 transgenders will get the benefit under the scheme across the State.

This apart, the Minister further informed that the CM has directed the concerned official to provide additional Rs 1000 Covid financial assistance to the beneficiaries of Madhu Babu.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Odisha government had introduced the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) in 2008 with the objective of providing financial assistance to the destitute elderly and destitute differently-abled persons in the state.