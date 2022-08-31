Tragic! 2 youths go missing after drowning in Kuakhai River

Cuttack: The Ganesh Puja celebration was marred by a tragic incident as two youths from the Patia area of Bhubaneswar went missing after drowning in Kuakhai River.

As many as five youths from the Patia area of the State Capital City had gone to the riverside on a visit in view of the Ganesh Puja today.

All of them reportedly clicked some photos over the Pratap Nagar Bridge and later went to the river to take bath. Every one of them drowned in the deep water of the river. However, some locals soon rushed to the spot after noticing the youths drowning and tried to rescue them.

Unfortunately, the locals could rescue only three youths while two are still missing. The missing youths are said to be 15 years old.

A team of firefighters is carrying out a search operation to trace the missing youths.