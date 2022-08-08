Odisha: Man Goes Missing After Drowning In Reservoir in Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, a man reportedly went missing after allegedly drowning in a reservoir under Derjang Project in Angul district of Odisha yesterday.

The missing person has been identified as Bivanshu Hota son of retired HRD employee Trinath Shankar Hota.

According to reports, yesterday Bivasnshu along with his three other friends came to Derjang Reservoir to celebrate friendship day.

After eating, the four friends went to the dam to wash their hands. However, Bhvanshu slipped into the water and drowned while washing his hands.

It is to be noted that Bhivanshu’s friends were unable to rescue him.

After being informed, Angul fire brigade team arrived on the spot and engaged in the search operation for the body.

Later, the ODRAF team was called upon and joined in the search operation.