Tiger spotted in Odisha’s Keonjhar forest

Keonjhar: A tiger has been spotted in Odisha’s Keonjhar forest. The photos of the big cat were caught on cameras which were installed by the forest department earlier.

Some residents of Rohiniduma village and Banamahula Diha village reportedly spotted a carcass of a wild boar and some footprints of a tiger near it. Assuming the presence of a big cat inside the forest, they informed about it to the local forest officials.

On being informed, a team of local forest personnel rushed to the spot and examined the footprints of the tiger. They also used the plaster of paris to identify the species of the tiger. They also installed 10 trap cameras to capture photos of the tiger and keep an eye on its movement.

The forest officials are also planning to install the cameras in Patna and Ghatagaon areas after knowing that the tiger was moving in the areas.

Similarly, after a report of a buffalo being killed by a tiger near the Melana village surfaced, the locals erected bamboo barricades in the areas linking the nearby forest.

Meanwhile, the local DFO, PCCF and Ranger are stationing in the area to get more details about the tiger.