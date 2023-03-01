Tiger foils tranquilizing attempts in Odisha’s Sundergarh: Watch

Sundergarh: Tiger foils tranquilizing attempts in Sundergarh of Odisha. Efforts to tranquilize the tiger that strayed into the Badagaan Forest Range in this district of Odisha proved futile as the big cat managed to flee after jumping over the special net that was spread to catch it. Hence the attempt to tranquilize the tiger has failed.

As per reports, the Forest Department had made all preparations to catch the tiger by tranquilizing it on Wednesday near Timna under Badagan Forest Range in the district. Even hens and goats had been kept at the pawn. A special net had also been spread to trap the tiger.

However, at the last moment the tiger managed to run from the spot after jumping over the net. After hiding at a single spot throughout the day the tiger finally strayed somewhere else.

Under these circumstances, attempts will be made to trace out the tiger at today night. The DFO has alerted the nearby villagers to not to roam outside home as the tiger is likely to come out of its hiding place in search of drinking water. On the other hand, the villagers have got frightened after the tiger has been seen here.

It is to be noted that a tiger was spotted in Odisha forest a few days back. The photos of the big cat were caught on cameras which were installed by the forest department earlier.