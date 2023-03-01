Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Odisha on Wednesday. Jena, who is a 1989-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha on February 26, 2023.

Later, the newly appointed Chief Secretary Sri Jena paid a courtesy visit to the Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal at RajBhavan.

Besides, IAS Anu Garg also took charge as the new Development Commissioner today. She is the first woman IAS officer to hold the post of Odisha Development Commissioner after the State government gave her the new appointment on February 26, 2023.

Jena took charge of the office of the CS from Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. There are many Government projects are going on in different places of the State. There will be focus on completion of these works on time. Srimandira Heritage project, development of different famous temples, strengthening Mission Shakti, Biju Express Way to Berhampur to Jeypore four lane road etc. are the projects which are going on. Responsibility will lie on the shoulder of the new Chief Secretary as well as the new Development Commissioner to see that these projects be completed properly, perfectly and on time.