Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over six districts in Odisha till 6 PM , informed the Regional Met Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Six districts are Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Ganjam.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places in the State with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Balangir and Sonepur in last 24 hours, the Met Centre said.

The highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri today, it added.