rain in odisha
Photo: IANS

Thunderstorm, Rain Predicted In 6 Districts Of Odisha Today, Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over six districts in Odisha till 6 PM , informed the Regional Met Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Six districts are Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Ganjam.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places in the State with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Balangir and Sonepur in last 24 hours, the Met Centre said.

The highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri today, it added.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar OPD To Be Closed From Tomorrow

State

Cuttack Lawyers protest by selling Vegetables at roadside

State

IAS Vineel Krishna gets additional charge for COVID management in Odisha

State

Orissa High Court To Remain Closed Till July 10

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.