Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological centre here on Saturday predicted that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in six districts of Odisha.

According to the weatherman, one or two places of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts very likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall between 10 am and 1 pm.