Khordha: Panic grips locals under Khordha district of Odisha as more than 15,000 chickens were found dead in last 3 days.

According to reports, such an incident has occurred in a poultry farm in Gobindapur village of Begunia block in this district.

On being informed about the incident a team of veterinary doctors visited the village and collected the samples. However the exact reason for the death of poultry remains unknown.