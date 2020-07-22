Angul: In a quite bizarre incident, thousands of Aadhaar cards along with important documents were found dumped on a roadside in Angul district of Odisha. The incident was reported from peripheral areas of Kanteikolia village in Kishore nagar block in this district, today.

According to sources, thousands of Aadhaar cards, bank atm cards and other important documents were found on the side of the village road. A passerby noticed the dumped documents and informed the villagers about it. The villagers rushed to the spot and found that the documents had an official address of Kishoreganj post office located in the same district.

However, under what circumstances the documents reach the village roadside from the post-office remains a mystery. The person who dumped the documents and the reason behind doing so also remains unknown.

The localities have raised a question about the authenticity of the documents. They have also raised a question on the functioning of Kishoreganj post office.

The concerned villagers have requested the district administration to probe into this matter.