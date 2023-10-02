This Rayagada village turns art gallery of tribal painting ‘Idtal’

Gunupur: Odisha Lalit Kala Academy, Odia Language Literature and Culture department Government of Odisha with support of Rayagada District Administration has organised a workshop for Tribal Art Culture based on Saura Mural Painting (Idtal).

The workshop for Tribal Art Culture based on Saura Mural Painting had begun on September 28 and continued for 5 days. More than 50 Saura artists joined in this workshop to glorify their Saura tribal art work infront of their own houses.

It is believed that this painting tradition has been followed since the ancestral period by Lanjia Saura community who are the part of our Odisha Tribal society. This art is done by the community to show respect and gratitude for their Deities, forefathers and also for the well beings of their village.

These Saura paintings flaunt the images of Village agriculture, haunting, harvesting, hills and mountains, Tribal life-style, their marriage and dance, worshipping of their Deities made up of Mud, different birds, animals and insects. On the closing ceremony

Odisha Lalit Kala Academy today felicitated, all artists, to encourage their hidden Artistic talent.