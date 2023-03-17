These districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind will occur in different parts of Odisha from today and will continue till March 21, predicted the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman also has issued yellow warning and orange warnings for the districts which are likely to be affected by the weather condition in the next four days.

Check details here:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore & Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha also Hailstorm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi .

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.03.2023)

Orange warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph &Hailstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkana!, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri also Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur.

Orange warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph &Hailstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkana!, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri also Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada & Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Likewise, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of L9.03.2O23 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.O3.20231:

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj & Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Keonjhar and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

