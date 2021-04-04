Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha today clarified that the Covid situation in the State is very much under control and there is no plan for imposing day curfew in the State.

The SRC on its Twitter handle said, “In response to media queries it is stated that the COVID-19 situation in the State is very much under control. Govt is closely monitoring the situation. At this stage there is no plan for imposing day curfew in the state. We appeal everyone to follow the Covid protocols- masks use, physical distancing and hand hygiene.”

The SRC further stated that the night curfew has been imposed from 5th April in 10 districts only-Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.