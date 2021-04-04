There’s No Plan For Imposing Day Curfew In The State: Odisha SRC

By WCE 3
Day Curfew In Odisha: SRC
Image credits: indiawhispers

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha today clarified that the Covid situation in the State is very much under control and there is no plan for imposing day curfew in the State.

The SRC on its Twitter handle said, “In response to media queries it is stated that the COVID-19 situation in the State is very much under control. Govt is closely monitoring the situation. At this stage there is no plan for imposing day curfew in the state. We appeal everyone to follow the Covid protocols- masks use, physical distancing and hand hygiene.”

Also Read: Covid-19: Odisha Likely To Impose Day-Time Curfew

The SRC further stated that the night curfew has been imposed from 5th April in 10 districts only-Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Youth Ends Life As Parents Fail To Give Him Money

State

Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Application Process For Youth Of 8th, 10th Pass Students…

State

Huge King Cobra Rescued In Odisha

State

MeT Issues Thunderstorm, Lightning Warning For 17 Districts Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.