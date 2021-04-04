Bhubaneswar: With increase of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government is considering to impose day time curfew as a precautionary measure to stop the virus transmission.

There are possibilities to impose day curfew in the areas witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Speaker Dr Surjya Narayan Patro informed the reporters this responding media questions today.

The matter is being reviewed by Odisha Chief Minister and Health Department,added Speaker Dr Surjya Narayan Patro.

Yesterday, the Odisha government had announced night curfew in 10 districts in western Odisha from April 5 following sudden rise in the Covid-19 cases.

Odisha has been reporting over 450 fresh Covid cases daily for the last three days.