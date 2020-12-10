loot in mla house
Representational Image

Theft At Dabugam MLA’s Official Residence In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar:  A theft has allegedly taken place in the official residence of the  Dabugam MLA in the capital city of Odisha.

As per reports, the official residence of the MLA is situated in Unit-4 area of Bhubaneswar. The miscreants who looted the residence have been captured on the CCTV installed at the MLA’s residence.

The incident has been reported to the police and the police has surveyed the CCTV footage and launched a manhunt in this regard.

