Terror unleased in Ganjam of Odisha as youths wield swords post cricket match

Ganjam: Terror has been unleased in Ganjam district of Odisha as youths wielded swords post-cricket match said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the incident took place in Balunkeswar village under Khallikote police station in Ganjam district over past rivalry.

Reports say that, as many as 5-6 miscreants were seen moving around the village with swords in their hands. The entire act was recorded on the phone of the victim.

The matter started with a cricket match a few days back. A case was filed in this regard. Police have started an investigation into the matter.