Tension erupts in Sambalpur again, stone pelted, shops vandalized: Watch

Sambalpur: Tension has erupted again in Sambalpur as stones were pelted and shops were vandalized. Stones were pelted when a procession was underway on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today.

As per reports, a group of people pelted stones at Zilla School Chhak when the procession was going on for Hanuman Jayanti. Also, it has been reported that a few shops were vandalized in the Gol Bazar area.

Following the incident, the Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti members staged a protest at the Zilla School Chowk.

It is to be noted that more than 10 people including on-duty police personnel sustained injury due to stone pelting during a bike rally that had been organised on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur on Wednesday.