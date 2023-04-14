17 feet long snake rescued from banyan tree in Odisha’s Dhenkanal: Watch

Dhenkanal: A 17 feet long snake has been rescued from a large banyan tree on Friday in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The reptile was rescued in the Dinabandhupur village. The rescued large snake is said to be a common krait.

As per reports, the locals spotted a huge snake hiding inside the trunk of a large banyan tree in Dinabandhupur. They then called for the snake helpline members. Soon the members of Snakehelpline visited the spot and after a tough effort of a few minutes managed to bring the snake out of its hiding place.

After being brought to the nearby road it was seen that the snake was a common krait. And the snake was about 17 feet long.

The snake helpline members put the snake in a bag and later released it into its natural habitat at a lonely place in the nearby forest in presence of the officers of the Forest Department.