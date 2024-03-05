Temperature continues to rise in Odisha, crosses 38-degree Celsius mark for first time in 2024

Bhubanewwar: The day temperature continued to rise in Odisha as it crossed the 38-degree Celsius mark for first time in 2024 with Parlakhemundi recording today’s highest temperature of 38.2 degrees.

The latest data of the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here showed that Parlakhemundi sizzled at 38.2 degrees while Nayagarh witnessed the second highest temperature of the day with 36.6 degree Celsius.

Malkangiri and Boudh recorded the third and fourth heist temperatures with the mercury rising to 36.5 and 36.4 degrees respectively.

The State Capital City –Bhubaneswar- boiled at 35.2 degree Celsius whereas Cuttack reported 34.2 degree Celsius temperature today.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 37.0°C was recorded at Nayagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 17.2°C was recorded at Sundergarh in the plains of the State, revealed the IMD data.

Meanwhile, the weathermen said that there will be no large change in both maximum temperature (day temperature) and minimum temperature (night temperature) at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 3- 4 days.

The weathermen predicted that light rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, light rain/thundershowers is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha between 8.30 AM of 06.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 07.03.2024.