tehsildar under vigilance scanner
Tehsildar Takes Bribe Gets Caught

Tehsildar In Odisha’s Sonepur Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sonepur: A Tehsildar has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in Tarabha Block of Sonepur district in Odisha.

The tehsildar has been identified as Subrat Kumar Behera. He was caught while taking a bribe from a man identified as Kanhu Charan Das.

Das wanted a sale deed to be passed by the Tehsildar for which he had asked for a bribe of Rs. 20,000/-. Das had complained to the vigilance department regarding the same.

On getting the tip, the Sambalpur Vigilance Department under the directive of SP Sara Sharma formed a team of 10 officials and raided the official residence of the Tehsildar.

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000/- It is noteworthy that the Tehsildar is also the acting Sub-Registrar.

You might also like
State

CMC Revises Guidelines For Marriage and Funeral Functions

State

Covid Test For MLAs, Staff Of Odisha Assembly From Today; Ahead Of Winter Session

State

STF Seizes Leopard Skin From Odisha’s Capital, 1 Arrested

State

2 Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle In Odisha’s Rayagada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.