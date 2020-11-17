Sonepur: A Tehsildar has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in Tarabha Block of Sonepur district in Odisha.

The tehsildar has been identified as Subrat Kumar Behera. He was caught while taking a bribe from a man identified as Kanhu Charan Das.

Das wanted a sale deed to be passed by the Tehsildar for which he had asked for a bribe of Rs. 20,000/-. Das had complained to the vigilance department regarding the same.

On getting the tip, the Sambalpur Vigilance Department under the directive of SP Sara Sharma formed a team of 10 officials and raided the official residence of the Tehsildar.

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000/- It is noteworthy that the Tehsildar is also the acting Sub-Registrar.