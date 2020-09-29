The latest trend ‘Couple Challenge’ has taken the internet by storm as thousands of people have been sharing photos with their partners or spouses on different social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. However, police have expressed concerns over such issues. Therefore, if you are taking part in the couple challenge’ on social media then you need to be at most careful.

According to police, such photos can be misused. In its official Twitter handle, Pune Police, posted a cautionary message on Thursday and warned people to be very careful while posting such photographs.

“Think twice before you post a picture with your partner.” “A ‘cute’ challenge can go wrong if not cautious! #BeAware,” the tweet of Pune Police read.

Think twice before you post a picture with your partner. A ‘cute’ challenge can go wrong if not cautious! #BeAware pic.twitter.com/oJkuYdlBWZ — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) September 24, 2020

If a person is not cautious while uploading such photos with his spouse or partner, Cybercriminals may morph those photos and sometimes upload in different porn websites out of revenge.

Maharashtra Police inspector (PI) Jayram Paygude of the cybercrime cell said that people should take precautionary measures while uploading their personal information on the social media sites because thousands of people especially women fall prey to cyber crime.

Nagpur Police, on the other hand, has begun a ‘facemask challenge’ instead of the couple challenge to create awareness among the people to uses facemasks amid the ongoing corona crisis.