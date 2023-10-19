Taiwan Buddha Temple themed Durga Puja Mandap made in Rasulgarh of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As the excitement of Durga Puja fills the air in Rasulgarh area of Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the Durga Puja Committee is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a grand celebration. One of the standout features this year is the magnificent 70-foot-tall and 120-foot-wide torana (archway) being prepared for the occasion. Additionally, the Taiwan Buddha Temple in Rasulgarh will be the epicenter for special puja rituals this year, promising a unique and spiritually enriching experience.

The Durga Puja Committee has been meticulously planning for the past two months, dedicating their efforts to create a splendid atmosphere for devotees and visitors. Skilled artisans have been working tirelessly to craft the enormous torana that will serve as a symbol of grandeur and devotion.

Furthermore, the devotees’ faith and reverence for Goddess Durga are showcased through the painstakingly crafted idols. Skilled sculptors have been working diligently for two months to prepare the idols that will be a centerpiece of the puja.

In an effort to ensure the safety and security of both the idols and the people, the Cuttack Commissionerate Police has taken proactive measures. The police have set up two dedicated helpline numbers, 8763068167 and 6370701550, for the public to report any instances of extortion during the festive season. The identities of those providing information will be kept confidential, with a firm commitment to zero tolerance of crimes, especially extortion, during the festive period.

Must Read: 31 Platoons Of Force To Be Deployed For Dusserha Duty In Bhubaneswar

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Durga Puja celebrations, the Commissionerate Police has taken action to detain habitual offenders in Bhubaneswar, aligning with strict instructions from DCP Pratik Singh. A list of criminals with Non-bailable Warrants (NBWs) has been compiled, and the installation of CCTV cameras across the capital city aims to maintain constant vigilance against illegal activities.

Considering that many residents leave for their villages during the Puja holidays, leaving homes unattended, the Police Control Room (PCR) vans will be deployed in residential areas to prevent potential thefts. Furthermore, plainclothes policemen will be stationed at various puja pandals to deter unlawful activities and ensure the security of women during the celebrations.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is committed to keeping the cities safe and crime-free during the Durga Puja celebrations. A comprehensive security plan will be in effect from October 20 to October 25, with 31 platoons of police personnel deployed across Bhubaneswar. This will ensure the safety and smooth conduct of Durga Puja and Dussehra festivities at 118 different locations within the city.

In a notable change this year, the melodious celebrations in Bhubaneswar will extend until midnight, departing from the previous curfew of 10 PM. This decision was reached during a joint meeting of the Police-Puja Committee for Durga Puja and Bhasani in Bhubaneswar.

With 183 puja mandaps scheduled in Bhubaneswar and ongoing efforts for a liquor-free visarjan (idol immersion) in Cuttack, the Twin City Commissionerate Police will intensify efforts to monitor criminal activities. Police will maintain constant vigilance on drunkards, monitor criminals involved in drug and gun-related activities, and ensure a secure environment throughout the festival, which begins on October 20 and culminates with the visarjan on October 25. The focus remains on maintaining a joyous and crime-free Durga Puja celebration.