Berhampur: During the ongoing difficult time in Odisha, which has come thanks to Coronavirus, the Govt is adopting many measures to curb the COVID menace. Many health workers, sanitary workers, sweepers, Asha Didis and other professionals are seen taking special care to do away with the deadly virus.

Rani is a sweeper with the Berhampur Municipal Corporation in Odisha. She reaches ward No. 8 in this capital town of Ganjam district everyday early in the morning before sunrise. She cleans the area with utmost perfection.

Women living in the Bachhubari Sahi under Ward no 8 in Berhampur are all praise for Rani sweeper for her perfect work. Accordingly, they recently felicitated the sweeper when she was completely unaware about it. They put a garland of currency notes on her neck and threw flowers on her. The sweeper got emotional seeing this felicitation by the women.

Especially at this time when the state is struggling under the jaws of coronavirus it is very important to keep our living area very clean, the praiseworthy work by the sweeper has earned her with honour. Also, the women of Bacchubari sahi who felicitated Rani sweeper have been admired for this.