Keonjhar: A man was on Wednesday admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital here in Odisha for suspected coronavirus infection.

Sources said, the man is a resident of Harichandanpur area in the district. He is a CISF employee and currently posted at Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to reports, the CISF employee had arrived in his village on February 25 via Chennai. Soon after reaching his village, he had gone to Harichandanpur with complaints of respiratory distress, cough and cold fever.

However, he was referred to the District Headquarter Hospital here yesterday, suspecting of possible novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Keonjhar CDMO Ashok Kumar Dash said that the samples of the man were taken to check for coronavirus infection have tested negative.

The man however will be kept under observation at the isolated word of the hospital for 28 days, the CDMO added.