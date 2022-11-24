Supplementary Budget presented in Odisha Assembly: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The Supplementary Budget of Rs 16,800-crore has been presented in Odisha Assembly today. The Finance Minister laid the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2022-23.

The Rs 16,800 crore includes Administrative expenditure of Rs 4,934 cr, programme expenditure of Rs 9,200 cr, Disaster Response funds of Rs 2610.46 cr and Transfer from state will be Rs 55.54 cr.

Out of the total of Rs 16,800 crore, for the Health sector Rs 867 crore has been proposed, for the Education and Skill Development Rs 958 crore, for the Drinking water and PRI Rs 523 crore has been proposed.

Similarly, for Rural development Rs 552 crore and for the Sports & youth Rs 507 crore has been proposed while for the Water Resources Rs 1552 crore and for the Disaster Risk Management Rs 2610 crore has been proposed.

And for the Industries Rs 602 crore has been proposed while for the Food security Rs 165 crore and for the Woman and child development Rs 172 crore and for Urban development Rs 781 crore was proposed in the supplementary budget.

The State Government cites five reasons for the Supplementary Budget. It includes additional requirement of funds for completion of the important ongoing projects under State sector, post budget announcments like drought relief packages to farmers for crop loss during kharif season, additional requirement for ongoing Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Scheme and new CSS launched by Govt of India, recoupment of advance taken from Odisha Contigency Fund and accounting adjustment under different demands.