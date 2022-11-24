CM Naveen Patnaik to attend Odisha Assembly virtually

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik according to reliable reports is scheduled to attend the rest of the Winter Session of Odisha Assembly through video conferencing (VC).

It is worth mentioning that the CM had attended the Assembly physically today.

Furthermore, ministers Prafulla Mallick and Prafulla Samal are also scheduled to attend the Winter Session of Odisha Assembly through video conferencing (VC).

It is noteworthy that, the MLAs had been allowed to participate in the Winter Session of Odisha Assembly through Video Conferencing (VC), provided they take prior written approval, informed the Speaker.

Today, while the CM had physically attended the proceedings, the two ministers attended via VC.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will have 33 working days that is it will be concluded on December 31, 2022.