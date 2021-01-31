‘Supergirl’ Saves Three Lives In Odisha; Watch

Puri: Someone has rightly said that ‘no one can die before his death.’ This saying became true for a married woman of Puri district in Odisha who changed her decision just minutes before jumping into a river with an aim to commit suicide.

A woman was reportedly standing on the bridge of Kusabhadra River near Gop to end her life along with her 4-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter by jumping into the river at around 11 am yesterday.

Everyone who was passing through the route was just looking at her. However, a college student named Liza Dash swung into action all of a sudden like a superwoman and rescued the woman and her two children by pulling them back just a moment before they were about to jump into the river.

Later, people gathered at the spot and talked to the woman, who identified herself as a resident of Panimala village under Niali police limits of Cuttack district.

When asked why she was ending her life with her minor children, the woman informed that she was taking the extreme step as her husband used to torture her always and it was beyond her tolerance.

A team of Gop police station soon rushed to the spot after getting information from some people and rescued the woman. They called the woman’s mother and brother.

After reaching the police station, the woman’s mother and brother counseled and convinced her to go to the house with them.

Meanwhile, appreciations poured in for Liza, a native of Tarakora village under Konark police limits, for saving three lives like a superhero, sent by God.