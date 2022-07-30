Summon to Barsha Priyadarshini by Delhi Police: Actress moves High Court for Anticipatory Bail

Barsha Priyadarshini moves High Court for anticipatory bail

Cuttack: In the latest development in the marital discord case of Odia film actor Anubhav Mohanty and his wife cum actress Barsha Priyadarshini, the actress has moved high court seeking anticipatory bail. Her mother and niece have also applied for anticipatory bail.

As per reports, it had been complained that the staffs of MP Anubhav Mohanty had been abused with casteist comments.

In this matter Delhi Police have served summon to Barsha Priyadarshini and her relatives. This complaint had been filed in July 2019. On the basis of that a team of Delhi Police visited Cuttack on last July 25th. Barsha Priyadarshini and her sister visited Purighat Police Station and received the notice.

It is to be noted that the case regarding the marital discord between the two actors is pending in the Court.

