Student’s body recovered from Jobra barrage in Cuttack: Family allege murder

youth body recovered in cuttack

Cuttack: In a development in the case of the Plus II student who was found dead at Jobra barrage in Cuttack, his family has alleged that he has been murdered.

The deceased student has been identified Tushar Kanta Sahoo. He was a Plus II Science student of Christ College.

Reportedly, the Tushar’s family will file an FIR at the Cantonment Police Station. They have alleged that a former boyfriend of Tushar’s girlfriend had kidnapped him and later killed him.

They added that there are four to five more youths involved in this case.

It is to be noted that Tushar went missing on the night of August 2. As he did not return home, his parents had lodged a complaint at the Cantonment police station on August 3. Acting on the complaint, police began a search operation and found his motorcycle near Dhabaleswar Ghat of Mahanadi on Thursday morning.

