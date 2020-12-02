Cuttack: The series of raids in Cuttack district in the recent past has revealed that there is a strong fake food racket in Odisha.

The administration has finally realised that it needs to take certain preventive measures in this regard and has formed a committee.

The administration has formed 10 squads in six different districts, out of them five will be appointed in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

A toll free number shall be started soon so that people can directly contact the squad.

The Malgodown Committee and the Jagatpur Industrial Association shall be equal participants in the drive. An important meeting is underway in this matter and is being chaired by the Cuttack District Collector.

Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare department of CMC, Food Security Officer and District administration officials are present in the meeting.