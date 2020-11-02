Spending Money On Gym Fees? This Viral Photos Of A Daily Labourer Will Make You Wonder

Lakhs of people are seen hitting the gym in the cities across the country and spending huge obscene amount of money so that they can get the best fitness trainer who will help them to get a good physique and remain healthy. However, it is not possible for the common men especially for a daily labourer to afford such huge amount of money to go to the gym. Some of the daily workers even struggle hard to get three meals a day and run their family members. Despite all these, some of their fitness is much more than any of us who go to the gym regularly.

The daily wage workers have a strong body with extremely well-balanced core strength as they do endless physical works. These viral photos of a daily worker are a proof of the same.

In the photos, which have been clicked by Satyaprakash Pandey and shared by Ashish Saggar on Facebook, a mason is seen standing but his body look much better than some of the people who take training under trainers and use equipment, protein supplements etc to stay fit and fine. Some people even follow special diets for the same while the daily wage earners do without it.

Have a glance at the viral photos: (Credit: Satyaprakash Pandey/Ashish Saggar)

(With inputs from indiatimes.com)