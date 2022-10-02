Shocking! Youth burnt alive in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a youth was burnt to death in Hundula village under Keonjhar Sadar police station limits here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Pranab Mohanty and the accused as Bhuban Das, Pinku Das and Shakti Das of Hundula village.

According to reports, Pranab under the influence of alcohol struck family members of Bhuban.

Enraged over the incident, Bhuban along with his family members burned Pranab to death, alleged Pranab’s sister. Besides, she has also demanded to nab the accused involved in the killing of her brother.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to nab the accuse involved in this crime.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident in July 24 this year, a minor girl was burnt alive and killed in Baringia village under Khaira Police Station in Balasore district. Later the accused was arrested.