Shocking! Yet another Russian national dies in Odisha

Paradip: In a shocking incident, yet another Russian national has died in Paradip of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a Russian national who was working as a chief engineer in a ship at Paradip port has died under mysterious circumstances.

It is noteworthy that, in a short span of time this is the third Russian National to have died in Odisha. On January 2, 2023 the National Human Rights Commission NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR).

The complainant through a newspaper clipping stated that the victim was found dead near a newly-constructed building adjoining the hotel where they stayed.

He is suspected to have died after falling off the terrace of the hotel building. The victim is said to be the friend of the two Russians who were mysteriously found dead in Sai International Hotel in Rayagada.

The NHRC said that the complaint should be transmitted to the SP, Rayagada. The SP should look into the matter and submit an Action Taken Report within four weeks, for the perusal of the Commission.