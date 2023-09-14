Shocking! Couple slits passengers’ throats in running train in Odisha, detained

Tension run high at Gandhidham-Puri train after a couple allegedly slit the throats of two passengers in Odisha on Thursday.

Balangir: Tension run high at Gandhidham-Puri train after a couple allegedly slit the throats of two passengers in Odisha’s Balangir district on Thursday.

One B. Chandrasekhar Reddy of Lakshmipur area of Ganjam district and B. Trinath of Secunderabad were traveling in the general compartment of the Gandhidham-Puri train.

However, they had a heated argument with a co-passenger named Chagala Naik of Berhampur area over the seats. Their altercation turned ugly when Chagala attacked Reddy and Trinath with a sharp weapon and slit their throats.

On receiving the news of the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Titilagarh railway junction in Balangir district rescued the injured persons and admitted them to the hospital for treatment. They also detained the accused couple for questioning.

