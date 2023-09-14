Irani Patra & aides duped many people of crores of rupees by honey trapping and blackmailing

Bhubaneswar: Lady blackmailer Irani Patra and her aide reportedly duped several people of crores of rupees by honey trapping and blackmailing them, said police.

According to sources, the method to trap the victim was the same for all. Irani Patra used to become friend on Facebook and then exchange phone numbers with them. After they become close and the relationship gets stronger, she used to call the victim to her Tomando-based house, where she along with her gang used to blackmail and extort money from the victim.

Iran’s honeytrap racket is spread from Jajpur to Bhubaneswar, said sources adding that at least five cases of the gang duping the people has now has been reported following the arrest of Irani Patra, her husband Bapi alias Nishikanta Patra, Ganesh aka Manoranjan Pradhan and Girija alias Saktikant Harichandan (36). The accused used to target doctors, businessmen, builders and students, added the sources.

Currently, the Tomando police are busy in unearthing more details about the gang and their activities. They are also planning to take the accused persons on remand to interrogate over their racket.

Meanwhile, the police has appealed to those who are victims of the honeytraps to file a complaint at the police station. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, assured the police.

It is to be noted there that police arrested lady blackmailer Irani Patra and her three associates including her husband based on the complaint filed by a doctor on September 11.