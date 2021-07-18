Several trains cancelled, rescheduled; check details

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancel some trains and reschedule some other due to safety-related modernisation work under its jurisdiction.

The ECoR informed that temporary arrangement has been done for the work which is being executed between Alamanda and Korukonda stations in Kottavalasa – Palasa Section. Limited height subways are being constructed on this stretch, the ECoR stated.

Check details of the cancelled trains:

07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar on 20th July, 2021 will remain cancelled.

08463 Bhubaneswar- Bangalore Prashanti Spl from Bhubaneswar & 07244 Rayagada-Guntur Spl from Rayagada on 19.07.2021 will remain cancelled.

07016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Spl from Secunderabad, 02822 Chennai-Howrah Spl from Chennai, 08048 Vasco-Howrah Spl from Vasco, 07243 Guntur- Rayagada Spl from Guntur, 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Spl from Howrah will remain cancelled on 18.07.2021

Check details of the rescheduled trains: