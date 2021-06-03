Several Special Trains Cancelled Amid Covid Surge

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled some Special Trains in view of the surge of Covid-19 positive cases and poor patronization.

According to the East Coast Railway, as many as 20 trains Special Trains have been cancelled in both directions in view of low occupancy and to break the chain of COVID 19 infection.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM 11th to 20th JUNE, 2021

08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special

08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special

08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM 11TH TO 20TH JUNE EXCEPT FOR 17TH & 18TH JUNE, 2021

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special

08432/08431 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special

08433/08434 Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special

02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON NOMINATED DAYS FROM 11th TO 21st JUNE, 2021

08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 11th to 20th June and from Raipur from 12th to 21st June 2021.

08515/08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 11th to 20th June and from Kirandul from 12th to 21st June, 2021.

08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from 11th to 20th June and from Jagadalpur from 12th to 21st June, 2021.

08561/08562 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 11th to 20th June and from Kacheguda from 12th to 21st June, 2021.

07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 11th to 20th June and from Cuddapah from 12th to 21st June, 2021.

02831/02832 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 11th to 20th June and from Lingampalli from 12th to 21st June, 2021.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON WEEKENDS, 12-13 & 19-20 JUNE, 2021 (SATURDY & SUNDAY)

08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Special

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special from both the directions on 17th & 18th June, 2021 will run between Puri and Talcher and will remain cancelled between Talcher and Angul.

08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Special from both the directions on 11th June and from 14-18th June, 2021 will run between Sambalpur and Titilagarh and will remain cancelled between Titilagarh and Rayagada.

02097/02098 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from 11th to 20th June and from Junagarh Road from 12th to 21st June, 2021 will run between Bhubaneswar and Rayagada and will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Junagarh Road from both the directions.

The ECoR also said that the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters will open till 8 PM only till the lockdown is in force.